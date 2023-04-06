MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.33.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 2.2 %

MSCI opened at $538.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $541.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.33. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.