Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 5,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,346,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $7,387.42.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Natera by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

