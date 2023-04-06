National Bankshares Upgrades Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) to “Outperform”

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SES. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.00.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.11. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.19 and a 52 week high of C$8.76.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

