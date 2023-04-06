Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.
Newmont Stock Up 1.4 %
NEM opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
