NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $306.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.28. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEWT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewtekOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, insider Nicolas Young acquired 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,975,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Young acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $348,913 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NewtekOne by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NewtekOne by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in NewtekOne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

