NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Raised to GBX 6,500

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXGPF. Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Investec cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($75.76) to GBX 6,550 ($81.35) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,535.71.

NEXT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. NEXT has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $68.30.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

