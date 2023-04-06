NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NGM stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $322.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.65% and a negative net margin of 293.98%. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 7,542 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,505. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $438,172.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,798.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,505. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 160,529 shares of company stock worth $786,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1,089.3% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 6,435,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,410 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,118,000. FMR LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 787,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 496,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Stories

