NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €47.00 ($51.09) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. NN Group has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

