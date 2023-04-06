Northcoast Research Downgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Neutral

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

