Northstar Group Inc. Sells 9,082 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 540,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,905 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 129,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 129,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

VZ stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

