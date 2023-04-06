NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday.
OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $6.07 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
