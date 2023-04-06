Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Norwegian Cruise Line to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 306 1167 1881 33 2.48

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 55.23%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion -$2.27 billion -2.39 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors $2.82 billion -$683.87 million 13.11

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 15.10% -14.42% 3.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line competitors beat Norwegian Cruise Line on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

