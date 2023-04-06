Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JQC opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

