Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

JFR opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,038 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

