Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JRO opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,252,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

