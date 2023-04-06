Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JRO opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
