Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JLS opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $18.33.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.