Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAN opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

