Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $8.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
