Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $8.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

