Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
