Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.