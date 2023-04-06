Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $17,410,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 450,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $17,410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,884,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,273,584.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSH stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

