Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 400.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,601 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

