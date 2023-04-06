Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.