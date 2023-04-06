Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

