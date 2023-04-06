Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ocular Therapeutix news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.