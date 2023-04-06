Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
