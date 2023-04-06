OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) PT Lowered to $0.45

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1.40 to $0.45 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.54% from the stock’s previous close.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OncoCyte stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.46.
Insider Transactions at OncoCyte
In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.