OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) PT Lowered to $0.45

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1.40 to $0.45 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.54% from the stock’s previous close.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Insider Transactions at OncoCyte

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

