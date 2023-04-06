Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Acquisition

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

