ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

