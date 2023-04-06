Oppenheimer Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $349.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $342.00 to $349.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $302.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.12. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after acquiring an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after acquiring an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

