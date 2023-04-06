Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

CTVA opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 220,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

