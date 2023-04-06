Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.