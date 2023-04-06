Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Shares of PH opened at $312.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

