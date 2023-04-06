Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

