Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 989 ($12.28) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,766 ($21.93) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

LON STB opened at GBX 672 ($8.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £125.66 million, a PE ratio of 397.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 608 ($7.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,361.20 ($16.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 730.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 714.07.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

