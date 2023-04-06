Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

