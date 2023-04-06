Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

