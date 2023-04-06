Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

PFE stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.