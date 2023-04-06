Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

