PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
RCS stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.13.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
