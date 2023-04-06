PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

RCS stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

