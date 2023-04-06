Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 379 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

