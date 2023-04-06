Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 6,851 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Tutor Perini worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 108.2% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPC opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $906.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

