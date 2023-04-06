Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $663.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $647.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $261.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $698.59.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.