Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $190.37 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

