Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.0 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

