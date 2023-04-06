Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

