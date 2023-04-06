Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

