Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIGet Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.