Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,256,528 over the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.