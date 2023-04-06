Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after acquiring an additional 194,444 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

