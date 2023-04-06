Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of ENR opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

