Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,011,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 850,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group



Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

