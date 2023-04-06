Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.06. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $115.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

