Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,004,000 after buying an additional 188,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $108.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

